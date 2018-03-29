Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Raised by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 472,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 157,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $722,086.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Raised by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/microsoft-co-msft-holdings-raised-by-johanson-financial-advisors-inc.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.