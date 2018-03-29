Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Pennsylvania Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,480,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $688,900.50, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 115.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

