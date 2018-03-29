Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 470.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 98,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.33. 12,366,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,879,578. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $688,900.50, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

