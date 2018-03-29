Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlefield Banc earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 43.1325353880767 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (MBCN) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.15, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.08%. equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director William A. Et Al Valerian sold 701 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $34,433.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,850 shares of company stock worth $780,128. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/middlefield-banc-mbcn-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17.html.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc MBC is engaged in the general commercial banking business in northeastern and central Ohio. MBC offers customers a range of banking services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities and travelers’ checks.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.