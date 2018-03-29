Millennium Management LLC Acquires 389,084 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 516.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of Generac worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.84 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $980,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,559,851.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2,809.02, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Acquires 389,084 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/millennium-management-llc-acquires-389084-shares-of-generac-holdings-inc-gnrc.html.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.