Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Health Care SPDR worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,069,000 after buying an additional 1,100,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,679,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,299,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,541,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,491,000 after buying an additional 74,095 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,474,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Health Care SPDR by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 940,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after buying an additional 199,803 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) opened at $80.36 on Thursday. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,150.00 and a PE ratio of 6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Health Care SPDR’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About Health Care SPDR

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

