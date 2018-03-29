Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $76,582.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007123 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,343,747 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

