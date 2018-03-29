Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and $15,260.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00718235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013752 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00144561 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029946 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.