Mistras Group Inc (MG) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 7,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.12, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc offers asset protection solutions and is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company’s segments are Services segment, which provides asset protection solutions in North America with concentration on the United States along with a Canadian services business, consisting of non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services that are used to evaluate structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure; International segment, which offers services, products and systems similar to those of its Services and Products and Systems segments to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, and Products and Systems segment, which designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation.

