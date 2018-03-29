Mitchell Lasky Sells 25,000 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Lasky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $419,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $481,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $467,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $332,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $338,500.00.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19,939.29 and a PE ratio of -4.82. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 417.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 967.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

