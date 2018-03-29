Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 111,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,964. The company has a market cap of $272.24, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.47. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 28,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $252,696.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,508.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mitek-systems-inc-mitk-receives-12-25-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.