Mizuho Analysts Give Enbridge (ENB) a C$45.00 Price Target

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$45.00 price target from Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.23.

Shares of Enbridge (ENB) traded up C$0.99 on Thursday, hitting C$40.26. 2,175,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,143. The stock has a market cap of $69,600.00, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.26. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$38.08 and a 1-year high of C$57.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.73 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Robert Ross Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,880.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $290,630 over the last 90 days.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

