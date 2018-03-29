Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.04 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of MKS Instruments worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MKS Instruments by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,333,000 after buying an additional 514,563 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MKS Instruments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 869,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,115,000 after buying an additional 476,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 92,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $53,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $245,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ MKSI) traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,902. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,257.94, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

