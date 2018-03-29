MML Investors Services LLC Invests $272,000 in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF (VTWV)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VTWV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,811,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VTWV) opened at $104.81 on Thursday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF has a 1 year low of $97.33 and a 1 year high of $114.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

