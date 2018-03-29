MML Investors Services LLC Invests $281,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. AXA raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 174,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,831 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,697,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,713,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan purchased 8,938 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $331,689.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,344.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,938 shares of company stock worth $405,689 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) opened at $38.25 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,710.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.09%. equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mml-investors-services-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-berkshire-hills-bancorp-inc-bhlb-updated.html.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.