MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,736 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,736 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $41,633,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR) opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15,130.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $300,424.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mml-investors-services-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-tapestry-inc-tpr-updated.html.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.