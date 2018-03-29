MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P China (GXC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXC. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Get SPDR S&P China alerts:

SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) opened at $109.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $123.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mml-investors-services-llc-sells-1707-shares-of-spdr-sp-china-gxc-updated.html.

About SPDR S&P China

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.