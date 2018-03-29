MML Investors Services LLC Invests $261,000 in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 141.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $211,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $1,733,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,274,754.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,520.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE ALLE) opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $7,995.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

