Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Vetr lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $171.32. The stock had a trading volume of 865,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,810. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.16 and a 12 month high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $123,324.22, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.45%.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

