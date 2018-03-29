Modum (MOD) Price Tops $1.85

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Modum has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modum has a total market cap of $33.78 million and approximately $559,532.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modum token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00027209 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00724005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014634 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00144848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Modum Profile

Modum’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,266,200 tokens. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Modum’s official website is modum.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enables companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modum

Modum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Modum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

