Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $418,900.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00010208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00745783 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00146026 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

