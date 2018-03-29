Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) vs. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (CCHGY) Head-To-Head Review

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Molson Coors Brewing and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 0 4 7 0 2.64 Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling 0 3 1 0 2.25

Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus target price of $95.91, indicating a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing 10.34% 7.55% 3.14% Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing $13.47 billion 1.21 $1.41 billion $6.43 11.71 Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling $7.37 billion 1.84 $481.22 million N/A N/A

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling.

Volatility and Risk

Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits. The company serves hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, kiosks, petrol stations, cinemas, leisure parks, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and others. It operates in 28 countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

