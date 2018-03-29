Momo (MOMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOMO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on Momo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr lowered Momo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $40.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,175.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Momo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/momo-momo-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-morgan-stanley.html.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.