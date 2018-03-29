Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Director Craig F. Sullivan Sells 4,883 Shares

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $151,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig F. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, October 27th, Craig F. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $131,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 47,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,344. The stock has a market cap of $746.73, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.07%. research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

