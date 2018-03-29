Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,028,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 3,312,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,709. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,846.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-holdings-reduced-by-griffin-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.