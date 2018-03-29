Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ MDLZ) traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 3,312,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,846.59, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

