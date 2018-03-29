Moneta Market Cap Hits $0.00 (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Moneta coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Moneta has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moneta has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.01645980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015360 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00027795 BTC.

Moneta Profile

Moneta (MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io.

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Moneta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

