Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities currently has GBX 390 ($5.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MONY. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 345 ($4.77) to GBX 295 ($4.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 355 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.11) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 300 ($4.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 333.08 ($4.60).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 282.60 ($3.90) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 369 ($5.10). The firm has a market cap of $1,540.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $2.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

