Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $11,565.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monoeci has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00012275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.04314350 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001252 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013624 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007303 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015772 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,927,706 coins and its circulating supply is 3,127,707 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin. The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonacoCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm aiming to integrate cryptographic money secure in an environment of real use. MonacoCoin aims to federate a large number of Monegasque businesses and provide them with smartphone and credit card applications for end users, as well as payment terminals dedicated to Monegasque merchants. XMCC also provides a second layer network of masternodes that process instant and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

