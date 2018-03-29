SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro Muffler Brake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 260,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Monro Muffler Brake has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,708.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

