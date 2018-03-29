Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 17,959,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,341,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,643,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,130,000 after purchasing an additional 299,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,816,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Morgan Stanley (MS) traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 1,920,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $95,236.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,661,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

