Shire (LON:SHP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,700 ($78.75) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Shire from GBX 5,000 ($69.08) to GBX 4,500 ($62.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shire from GBX 4,500 ($62.17) to GBX 4,000 ($55.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Shire in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($63.55) price target on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,668.42 ($64.50).

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of Shire stock opened at GBX 3,500 ($48.36) on Monday. Shire has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37). The firm has a market cap of $29,140.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,413.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.46 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Shire (SHP) PT Lowered to GBX 4,700” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/morgan-stanley-trims-shire-shp-target-price-to-gbx-4700-updated.html.

About Shire

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.