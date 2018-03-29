Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) has been given a C$14.50 price target by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$13.86. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The stock has a market cap of $466.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$16.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/morguard-north-american-residential-reit-mrg-un-given-a-c14-50-price-target-by-cibc-analysts.html.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.