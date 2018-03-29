Morningstar Reiterates $198.00 Price Target for Facebook (FB)

Morningstar set a $198.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Facebook from $195.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.76.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $153.03 on Monday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $464,974.28, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,294,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

