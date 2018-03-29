Mosaic (MOS) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) is one of 20 public companies in the “AGRIBUSINESS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mosaic to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mosaic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13 Mosaic Competitors 221 733 766 49 2.36

Mosaic presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. As a group, “AGRIBUSINESS” companies have a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Mosaic’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mosaic has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “AGRIBUSINESS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mosaic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “AGRIBUSINESS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Mosaic pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AGRIBUSINESS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 78.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Mosaic has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15% Mosaic Competitors -17.86% 0.84% 0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mosaic and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic $7.41 billion -$107.20 million -80.53 Mosaic Competitors $8.40 billion $354.07 million 8.71

Mosaic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mosaic. Mosaic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mosaic rivals beat Mosaic on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients. The Potash segment mines and processes potash in Canada and the United States, and sells potash in North America and internationally. The International Distribution segment markets phosphate-, potash- and nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and provides other ancillary services to wholesalers, cooperatives, independent retailers and farmers in South America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

