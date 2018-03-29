Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

MTFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) target price on shares of Motif in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.50 ($1.40).

Get Motif alerts:

Shares of Motif stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.44) on Monday. Motif has a 52 week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.75 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $93.75 and a P/E ratio of -121.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Motif (MTFB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/motif-bios-mtfb-buy-rating-reiterated-at-northland-securities-updated.html.

Motif Company Profile

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.