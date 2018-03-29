MS International plc (MSI) Insider Purchases £29,223.90 in Stock

MS International plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael O’Connell purchased 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £29,223.90 ($40,375.66).

Shares of MS International plc (LON MSI) opened at GBX 185 ($2.56) on Thursday. MS International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($3.04). The company has a market cap of $30.82 and a P/E ratio of 1,321.43.

MS International Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc is engaged in the design and manufacture of specialist engineering products and the provision of related services. The Company’s segments include Defence, Forgings and Petrol Station Superstructures. The Defence division is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of defense equipment.

