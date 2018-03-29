Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Msci worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 480.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Msci to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI) opened at $150.55 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,271.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Msci had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

