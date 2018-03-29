Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Msci worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 480.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Msci Inc (NYSE MSCI) traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. 672,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,071. The firm has a market cap of $13,855.01, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Msci Inc has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.68 million. Msci had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 108.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

