Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 5,070 Shares of Buckle (BKE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Buckle were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Buckle (BKE) opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,030.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.04 million. Buckle had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Buckle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $52,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $765,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

