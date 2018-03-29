Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cerner from $68.00 to $2.82 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.49 to $64.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ CERN) traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 621,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19,174.24, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

