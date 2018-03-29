Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $966,000 Position in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.16% of American Vanguard worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,336. American Vanguard Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $613.77, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

AVD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

