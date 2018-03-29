Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 325.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,043.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 620,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 591,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $6,503,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 395,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,001. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $12,832.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Jaffray lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

