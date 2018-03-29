Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.05% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ CSWI) opened at $45.05 on Thursday. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $718.61, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

