Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Position Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 409.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.19% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter worth $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter worth $156,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 182.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ CMTL) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,962. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $690.42, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,474.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Noble Financial reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Position Raised by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-raises-position-in-comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl-updated.html.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.