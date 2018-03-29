MUSE Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00012660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE has a total market cap of $13.73 million and $58.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00717983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013468 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00144730 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030448 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com. The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy MUSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

