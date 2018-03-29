Mutual Coin (MUT) Market Capitalization Reaches $584,822.00

Mutual Coin (CURRENCY:MUT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Mutual Coin has a market cap of $584,822.00 and $0.00 worth of Mutual Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mutual Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mutual Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00611968 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006301 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000605 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004385 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Mutual Coin Profile

Mutual Coin (CRYPTO:MUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Mutual Coin’s total supply is 2,260,928,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,851,934 coins. Mutual Coin’s official website is www.mutualcoin.info. Mutual Coin’s official Twitter account is @mutual_coin.

Buying and Selling Mutual Coin

Mutual Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Mutual Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mutual Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mutual Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

