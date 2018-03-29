MyWish Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (CRYPTO:WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, MyWish has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $3,208.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

