Nabriva Therapeutics plc – (NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $1.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $15.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 191,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,070. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $183.58, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.87.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

