NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NanoString Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7577729331132 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NanoString Technologies (NSTG) traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 158,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $176.30, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.91. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $20.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Young purchased 30,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

